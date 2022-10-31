Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FPLPF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

FPLPF stock remained flat at $1.98 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

