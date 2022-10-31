PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.82. 813,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,971. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 76.28%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,771 shares of company stock valued at $199,662. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.