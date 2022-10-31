Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.13 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $301.63 million and $36.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00013930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.05 or 0.07824881 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00093482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00034114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00068919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,392,362 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

