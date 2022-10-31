Quantfury Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,278.00 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for about $11.20 or 0.00053983 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $111.97 million and approximately $33,278.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.35 or 0.31926341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 11.14039523 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,616.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars.

