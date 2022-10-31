QUASA Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $100.83 million and $142,078.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,527.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004107 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00045055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137761 USD and is up 11.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $136,602.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

