QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00008638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $133,718.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

