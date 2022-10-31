Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Rambus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. 1,187,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,963. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rambus

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

