Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Ranpak has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $309.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

In related news, Director Antonio Grassotti acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,505.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,008,735.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,505.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 135,236 shares of company stock valued at $685,154 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ranpak by 107.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ranpak by 115.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ranpak by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

