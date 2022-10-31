RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.57. 1,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

