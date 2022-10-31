Raymond James Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $97.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.
Brunswick Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:BC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
See Also
