Raymond James Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $97.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.