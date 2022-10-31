Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 476,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,571. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $291.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAM. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.