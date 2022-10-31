Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $297.00.

10/21/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $288.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $237.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $333.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $290.00.

10/12/2022 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $297.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $336.00 to $291.00.

9/27/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $306.00 to $302.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $322.00 to $306.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $264.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $273.00.

9/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS remained flat at $222.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,073. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.38 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

