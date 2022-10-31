Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2022 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00.

10/11/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.

10/6/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LUV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.37. 290,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,495,836. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

