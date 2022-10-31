Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $281.00 to $288.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $307.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $315.00 to $330.00.

10/24/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $327.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $293.00.

10/12/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $311.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.12 and its 200-day moving average is $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

