Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for News (NWSA)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of News (NASDAQ: NWSA) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/21/2022 – News was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/20/2022 – News had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $32.00.
  • 10/17/2022 – News was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
  • 10/12/2022 – News is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

News Stock Performance

NWSA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.27. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 63.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,975 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.