Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for News (NWSA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of News (NASDAQ: NWSA) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2022 – News was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – News had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $32.00.

10/17/2022 – News was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

10/12/2022 – News is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

News Stock Performance

NWSA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.27. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Get News Co alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 63.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,975 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.