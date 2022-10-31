Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.67. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 2,053 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,878 shares of company stock worth $1,934,943. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

