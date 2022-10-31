Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.67. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 2,053 shares changing hands.
Specifically, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,878 shares of company stock worth $1,934,943. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
