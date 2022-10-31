Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.03 million, a P/E ratio of -345.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Red Violet has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

