Regional Management (RM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Regional Management had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RM stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $323.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $591,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,985,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $591,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,985,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft acquired 6,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $251,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,783.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

