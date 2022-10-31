renBTC (RENBTC) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $20,541.21 or 1.00187932 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $73.53 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.