Render Token (RNDR) Tops One Day Volume of $27.28 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Render Token has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $151.93 million and approximately $27.28 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

