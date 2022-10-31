ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.00

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 30930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ReNeuron Group news, insider Iain G. Ross bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

