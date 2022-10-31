Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 4.5%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 371,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 1,601.94%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

