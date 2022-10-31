Request 1-Day Volume Tops $2.05 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Request has a total market capitalization of $109.61 million and $2.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,473.71 or 1.00027034 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004241 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00044797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10834634 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $19,636,702.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

