Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $64.00.

10/20/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $43.00.

10/12/2022 – U.S. Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $46.00.

9/29/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $45.00.

9/28/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.45. 11,675,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925,338. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

