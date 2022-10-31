Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ford Motor (F)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ford Motor (NYSE: F):

10/28/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/12/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

10/5/2022 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2022 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE F traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.46. 1,770,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,715,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

