Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Olaplex (OLPX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX):

10/19/2022 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

10/19/2022 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

10/19/2022 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $22.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/19/2022 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

10/19/2022 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

10/19/2022 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Olaplex was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

9/7/2022 – Olaplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Olaplex Stock Up 2.3 %

Olaplex stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,887. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 76.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Olaplex by 93.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 306,571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 874,630 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

