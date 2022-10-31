Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Blackstone (BX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) recently:

10/25/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $137.00 to $115.00.

10/21/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $104.00.

10/6/2022 – Blackstone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $117.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Blackstone was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/2/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.14. 3,515,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 143.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock valued at $88,241,134. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

