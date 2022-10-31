Reviewing The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) and The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and The Taiwan Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arkema alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 9.87% 19.13% 9.84% The Taiwan Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Arkema has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Taiwan Fund has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of The Taiwan Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of The Taiwan Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arkema and The Taiwan Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $11.26 billion 0.52 $1.55 billion $16.06 4.88 The Taiwan Fund $3.49 million 40.18 $420,000.00 N/A N/A

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than The Taiwan Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arkema and The Taiwan Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 3 2 3 0 2.00 The Taiwan Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arkema presently has a consensus target price of $116.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Arkema’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arkema is more favorable than The Taiwan Fund.

Dividends

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. The Taiwan Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Arkema pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Taiwan Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Taiwan Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Arkema beats The Taiwan Fund on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

(Get Rating)

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. The company also offers advanced materials consisting of specialty polyamides and polyvinylidene fluoride; and performance additives, such as specialty surfactants and molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide for use in automotive and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, animal nutrition, and water treatment sectors. In addition, it provides coating solutions comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives; decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbents, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. Further, the company offers fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About The Taiwan Fund

(Get Rating)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TAIEX Total Return Index. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. was formed on December 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.