RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.18.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

