RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 6.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 177,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,916,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

RLX Technology Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in RLX Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

