RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.01

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 26541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

