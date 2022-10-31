Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Buys 1,159 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.4% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.33. 15,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,873. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88.

