Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.13. The stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.