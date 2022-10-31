Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Purchases 4,500 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,821. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.