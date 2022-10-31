Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Cut by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $95.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.32. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

