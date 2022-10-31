Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $265.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $218.38 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

