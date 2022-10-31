Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $392.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $392.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $397.62.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $329.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.33.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,194,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 6,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 80,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.