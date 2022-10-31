Royal Bank of Canada Trims SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price to $65.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.45.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

