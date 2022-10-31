Royal Harbor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,548,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

