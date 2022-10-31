Royal Harbor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $359.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,018. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $362.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $341.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.