Royal Harbor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 233,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,292,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.