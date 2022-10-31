Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.48% of Triumph Group worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE TGI opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.