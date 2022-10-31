Royce & Associates LP Buys 18,000 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Gencor Industries worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

