Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.31% of Hexcel worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.