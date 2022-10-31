Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.33% of OneWater Marine worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 235,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 38.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

