Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,420 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of Valley National Bancorp worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,340,000 after buying an additional 2,877,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after buying an additional 1,534,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 736,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

