Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy USA Trading Up 4.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Murphy USA stock opened at $317.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average is $264.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.98 and a 1 year high of $317.87. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.72%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.