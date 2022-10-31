Royce & Associates LP Purchases 12,700 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.73% of BayCom worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BayCom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BayCom

In other BayCom news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $167,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,718.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BayCom Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on BayCom to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom Corp has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

