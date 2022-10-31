Royce & Associates LP Sells 161,682 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,100,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,682 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,238,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,849,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,342,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

