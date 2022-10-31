Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.